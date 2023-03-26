England star Phil Foden misses game after appendix surgery

LONDON — England player Phil Foden has been ruled out of the European Championship qualifier against Ukraine on Sunday after having his appendix removed hours before kickoff.
England manager Gareth Southgate has not called up a replacement for Foden and is also without the suspended Luke Shaw and Reece James, who withdrew due to a hamstring injury.
It leaves Southgate with 20 players to select from against Ukraine at Wembley.
England made a winning start to its bid to reach Euro 2024 by beating champions Italy 2-1 on Thursday.
