Becher rallies Whitecaps to 1-1 draw with Minnesota United

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Simon Becher scored unassisted in his first match of the season and it came in the eighth minute of second-half stoppage time, rallying the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United on Saturday night.
Minnesota United (2-0-2) was the only team to beat Vancouver (0-2-3) twice last season. Minnesota United, off to the best start in club history, and St. Louis City entered the day as the only two teams with a pair of road wins.
Yohei Takaoka finished with two saves for Vancouver. Clint Irwin stopped four shots for Minnesota United.
The Whitecaps had a 23-8 advantage in shots and a 5-2 edge in shots on goal.
Vancouver returns home to host CF Montreal on Saturday. Minnesota United travels to play St. Louis City on Saturday.
