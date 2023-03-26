Becher rallies Whitecaps to 1-1 draw with Minnesota United

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Simon Becher scored unassisted in his first match of the season and it came in the eighth minute of second-half stoppage time, rallying the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United on Saturday night.

Becher subbed in and played 20 minutes before delivering the equalizer. His only other goal came last season when he subbed in for an 8-minute stint and scored in the Whitecaps’ 2-1 win over the Houston Dynamo.