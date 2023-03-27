Man U to play Wrexham in preseason friendly in San Diego

MANCHESTER, England — Wrexham has set up its most high-profile match since being bought by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney: A preseason friendly against Manchester United in San Diego.
Reynolds and McElhenney, who completed a $2.5 million takeover of Wrexham in November 2020, took part in an amusing video on social media involving Alex Ferguson — United’s managerial great — to publicize the friendly.
Wrexham will hope to have been promoted to the fourth tier of English soccer by the time the game is played. It is leading the fifth-tier National League.
The club from north Wales is the subject of a TV documentary called “Welcome to Wrexham.”
