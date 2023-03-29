Leeds midfielder Tyler Adams set for spell out after surgery

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LEEDS, England — Leeds midfielder Tyler Adams is set for an extended spell out of the team after undergoing a hamstring operation. Adams missed the Premier League match at Wolverhampton on March 18 and didn’t play for the United States in its games against Grenada and El Salvador over the past week.

The 24-year-old Adams has undergone what was described by Britain’s Press Association as a “non-invasive” procedure after consulting a specialist. Leeds is waiting to discover how much of the remainder of the season he is likely to miss.

The club hasn’t commented officially on the length of Adams’ likely absence.

Adams has been a key player for Leeds since joining from Leipzig in the offseason and his absence would be a major blow to the team’s chances of staying in the Premier League.

Leeds is in 14th place in the 20-team division, two points above the relegation zone. The team has 11 league games remaining.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article