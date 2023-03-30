MATCHDAY: Marseille chasing PSG, Frankfurt under pressure

Second-place Marseille can close the gap on French league leader Paris Saint-Germain to four points if it beats Montpellier. Marseille has been impressive on the road but its home form has lacked consistency, with Igor Tudor’s players looking for a first league win at the Velodrome stadium since January. Montpellier is full of confidence ahead of the trip to its southern rival, having won five of their six games since coach Michel Der Zakarian returned last month.

Eintracht Frankfurt is under pressure against Bochum in the Bundesliga. Frankfurt hasn’t won any of its last six games including two losses to Napoli as it exited the Champions League. Its poor form in the Bundesliga is not helping its prospects of returning to Europe’s premier competition next season. Oliver Glasner’s team is now six points behind Freiburg in the last qualification spot and the Frankfurt coach is coming under scrutiny for criticizing his own players. Glasner was particularly outspoken after his team’s 2-0 loss at Union Berlin before the international break and time will tell whether his criticism stings his players into a response. Bochum is not yet out of relegation danger, but it has helped its cause with two straight wins over Cologne and Leipzig.