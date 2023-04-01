Union Berlin beats Stuttgart 3-0, stays 3rd in Bundesliga

BERLIN — Stuttgart midfielder Genki Haraguchi scored an own-goal in his first return to Union Berlin as his former team won 3-0 and consolidated third place in the Bundesliga on Saturday.
It lifted Union a point behind second-place Bayern Munich before the 10-time defending champion’s game at home later against league leader Borussia Dortmund. Bayern was a point behind Dortmund before “der Klassiker” and Thomas Tuchel was to make his debut as Bayern coach against his ex-club.
Also Saturday, Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz and Sardar Azmoun scored in the second half for Bayer Leverkusen to ease to a 3-0 win at Schalke. Schalke stayed a point above last-place Stuttgart.
Jessic Ngankam scored in the 77th for Hertha Berlin to salvage a draw 1-1 at Freiburg for a morale-boosting point in its battle against relegation. Hertha moved a point above Schalke.
Wolfsburg captain Maximilian Arnold scored an own-goal and missed a penalty but his team fought from two goals down to draw 2-2 at home with Augsburg. Germany midfielder Felix Nmecha scored the equalizer in injury time.
On Rouven Schröder’s first day as Leipzig sporting director, the team slumped to a 3-0 at home to Mainz to consolidate its downward turn. Leipzig has now also lost both games since its 7-0 defeat at Manchester City in the Champions League.
