Józwiak helps Charlotte rally for 2-2 draw with Toronto

Federico Bernardeschi staked Toronto (1-1-4) to an early lead with an unassisted goal in the 6th minute. Toronto grabbed a 2-0 lead at halftime when Michael Bradley took a pass from Brandon Servania and scored in the 44th minute.

TORONTO — Kamil Józwiak had a goal and an assist in the second half to help Charlotte FC rally for a 2-2 draw with Toronto FC on Saturday night.

Charlotte (1-3-2) cut its deficit in half when Benjamin Bender found the net — with an assist from Józwiak — in the 51st minute. Józwiak knotted the score at 2 with a goal in the 70th minute. Kerwin Vargas and Harrison Afful picked up assists on the equalizer.