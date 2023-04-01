Inter struggling ahead of Champions League quarterfinals

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ROME — With a Champions League quarterfinal match against Benfica coming up, Inter Milan is in far-from-perfect form. The Nerazzurri were beaten 1-0 at home by Fiorentina on Saturday for their third straight loss in Serie A. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Giacomo Bonaventura headed in a rebound early in the second half after Inter center forward Romelu Lukaku inexplicably missed a wide open close-range chance.

It was Fiorentina’s eighth straight win across all competitions, and the Viola extended their unbeaten run to 10 games.

Fiorentina, which faces Lech Poznan in the Conference League quarterfinals, had gone 11 straight matches without beating Inter, with its previous victory over the Nerazzurri coming nearly six years ago.

Inter missed out on a chance to move into second and remained third, two points behind Lazio. Fiorentina moved up to eighth.

ATALANTA EYES CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Atalanta beat last-place Cremonese 3-1 to move up to fifth, just below the Champions League places, and level on points with fourth-place AC Milan.

Marten De Roon, Jeremie Boga and Ademola Lookman scored for Atalanta, while Daniel Ciofani converted a momentary equalizer for Cremonese.

Defending champion Milan visits runaway leader Napoli on Sunday.

