Atlanta United tops Red Bulls for 1st time in regular season

ATLANTA — Giorgos Giakoumakis scored seven minutes into the match and goalkeeper Brad Guzan made it stand up as Atlanta United posted 1-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night.
Carlos Coronel stopped three shots for the Red Bulls. New York’s 12 regular-season wins over Atlanta United without a loss matched the league record set by the Chicago Fire against Tampa Bay.
Atlanta United was coming off the club’s worst defeat, a 6-1 road loss to the Columbus Crew.
Atlanta United travels to play New York City FC on Saturday. The Red Bulls return home to host San Jose on Saturday.
