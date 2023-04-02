Cologne draws with Gladbach after transfer ban

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

COLOGNE, Germany — Cologne held local rival Borussia Mönchengladbach to a 0-0 draw in the Bundesliga on Sunday in the first game for Cologne since it emerged the club was facing a transfer ban. In a game of few clear-cut chances, Swiss goalkeeper Jonas Omlin made two key saves for Gladbach near the end of the first half. Dropping points further dents 10th-place Gladbach’s already-slim hopes of qualifying for European competition, and a point helps 13th-place Cologne edge away from the risk of relegation in the 18-team league.

Both teams are on poor form. Cologne is without a win in six Bundesliga games and has scored just once in that time, while Gladbach has not won any of its five games since stunning champion Bayern Munich 3-2 on Feb. 18.

Cologne said Wednesday it had been banned by FIFA from registering new players in the next two transfer windows following a dispute over signing a 17-year-old forward. Cologne said it had been accused of inducing the player to break a contract with his old club in Slovenia, something the German team denies. Cologne plans to appeal.

Hoffenheim visits Werder Bremen later Sunday with Hoffenheim at risk of relegation amid pressure on American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo, who has lost five of six games in charge since he was hired in February.

