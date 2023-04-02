Monaco rallies to beat Strasbourg; leader PSG faces Lyon

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PARIS — Monaco’s teenage talent made the difference as it rallied to beat Strasbourg 4-3 in the French league on Sunday to move three points behind third-place Marseille in the chase for a Champions League spot. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Finishing third means entry into the qualifying rounds while second place guarantees automatic qualification for the Champions League. Second-place Lens leads Marseille on goal difference with nine rounds of games remaining.

Fourth-place Monaco trailed 2-1 at the break after central defender Guillermo Maripan’s own-goal. But the Principality side hit back strongly with second-half goals from 18-year-old midfielders Eliesse Ben Seghir and Edan Diop, before France midfielder Youssouf Fofana made it 4-2 in the 66th.

Fofana was sent off in the 78th for a second yellow card and striker Habib Diallo grabbed Strasbourg’s third goal deep into stoppage time.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Canada striker Jonathan David did not add to his 19 league goals but Lille still won 3-1 against Lorient to move above Rennes and into fifth place in the chase for a Europa League place.

David was level with Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé at the top of the scoring charts ahead of leader PSG’s home game against Lyon later Sunday.

Kosovo winger Edon Zhegrova netted for Lille in the 89th and again in stoppage time after coming on as a late substitute for United States forward Tim Weah, who successfully returned from injury.

Winger Remy Cabella had put Lille ahead in the 13th after being set up by English midfielder Angel Gomes, who started his career with Manchester United and assisted on Zhegrova’s first goal after striker Ibrahima Koné equalized for Lorient in the 78th.

OTHER MATCHES

Advertisement

Seventh-place Reims won 3-0 at Nantes with French forward Alexis Flips scoring twice as club top scorer Folarin Balogun failed to add to his 17 league goals.

Eighth-place Nice extended its unbeaten run to 14 matches overall but was held 1-1 at last-place Angers, despite taking a fourth-minute lead through striker Terem Moffi.

Striker Grejohn Kyei scored two penalties — including the winner deep into injury time — as Clermont beat 19th-place Ajaccio 2-1.

Brest beat Toulouse 3-1.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article