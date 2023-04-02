Lazio tightens grip on 2nd in Serie A with 2-0 win at Monza

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ROME — Lazio tightened its grip on second place in Serie A with a 2-0 win at Silvio Berlusconi’s Monza on Sunday. Having beaten runaway leader Napoli and Roma in the derby before the international break, Lazio extended its unbeaten streak in the Italian league to six matches. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Lazio moved five points ahead of third-place Inter Milan, which was beaten 1-0 at home by Fiorentina on Saturday.

Fourth-place AC Milan, which is seven points behind Lazio, was visiting Napoli later.

A free kick from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic after the break followed an early goal from Pedro for Lazio.

Lazio has kept six consecutive clean sheets for the second time this season.

Also, Bologna continued to impress under Thiago Motta with a 3-0 win over Udinese to move up to eighth.

Stefan Posch, Nikola Moro and Musa Barrow scored for Bologna.

Motta replaced the fired Sinisa Mihajlović in September after Bologna was unable to produce a win in its opening five matches.

Salernitana drew 1-1 at Spezia.

