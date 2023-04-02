Angel City scores last-minute winner to beat Orlando Pride

Katie Johnson’s goal on the final play of the match gave Angel City a 2-1 victory against the Orlando Pride in the lone National Women’s Soccer League match on Sunday.
Rookie Messiah Bright scored her first NWSL goal in the 51st minute for Orlando (0-2-0), dribbling between two Angel City defenders before sliding it to the left corner to tie the game.
Emslie got a second chance from the penalty spot in the 89th minute when a handball was called in the box, but Moorhouse came up with a big save. Angel City nearly won another penalty, but it was called off due to an offside violation in the build-up.
On the final play of the match, substitute Johnson headed in Emslie’s corner kick, giving Angel City the win. It was the latest game-winning goal in a regular-season NWSL match.
