Boca Juniors women's coach accused of sexual harassment

BUENOS AIRES — A female staffer of Argentinian soccer giant Boca Juniors has accused the women’s team coach Jorge Martinez of sexual harassment.
Lucangioli said her client had taken the accusation to the club’s Department for Equality and Inclusion before reaching out to prosecutors.
Neither the club nor the coach has commented on the allegations.
News of the allegations was reported a day after the Boca Juniors women’s team beat archrivals River Plate 3-0.
