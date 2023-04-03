Dortmund defender Schlotterbeck out with muscle tear

Schlotterbeck went off in the 44th minute on Saturday as Dortmund was knocked off the top spot in the Bundesliga.

DORTMUND, Germany — Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck will be out “for the time being” with a muscle tear he picked up in the 4-2 loss to title rival Bayern Munich, the club said Monday.

“The diagnosis is now confirmed: the 23-year-old suffered a muscle fiber tear with tendon involvement in Munich and will therefore not be at BVB’s disposal for the time being,” Dortmund said.