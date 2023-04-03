Germany women's team coach Voss-Tecklenburg extends contract

Voss-Tecklenburg, who made 125 appearances as a player for Germany, took over as interim coach from Horst Hrubesch in 2018. At the World Cup the following year, her team lost in the quarterfinals against Sweden, thus missing out on qualification for the Olympic Games.

Last year, Voss-Tecklenburg led Germany to the European Championship final against England, where it lost 2-1 in extra time. Germany captain Alexandra Popp, who had scored in every game up to the final, picked up an injury in the warmup.

“I’d like to thank the federation for the trust they have placed in us,” Voss-Tecklenburg said. “We have big plans for this year’s World Cup on the other side of the world. After the European Championship last year, I’m convinced that our mission is not over yet. We will continue working hard to further strengthen the skills of each individual player and the team as a whole to achieve the greatest possible success in the upcoming tournaments.”