Last-place Stuttgart fires Labbadia as coach, hires Hoeness

STUTTGART, Germany — Stuttgart fired Bruno Labbadia as coach and appointed former Hoffenheim coach Sebastian Hoeneß in his place Monday.
It’s last now, one point below Schalke and two behind Hertha Berlin with eight matches remaining.
Labbadia’s last game in charge was Saturday’s 3-0 loss at Union Berlin. He was hired in December for his second stint in charge but only saw the team win two games from his 12 in charge — one each in the league and German Cup.
Stuttgart faces Nuremberg in the quarterfinals of the German Cup on Wednesday, then a potentially significant game against Bochum in the league. Bochum is unbeaten in its last three games and has climbed six points above Stuttgart.
Hoeneß played as a youth for Stuttgart, winning the German under-17 championship with the club in 1999. He coached Hoffenheim from 2020-22.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports