Dutch cup match stopped after object from crowd hits player

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — A match between Feyenoord and Ajax in the Dutch Cup semifinals was briefly paused on Wednesday after an object thrown from the crowd struck the head of Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Blood poured from the top of Klaassen’s head after the incident, which happened early in the second half, and both sets of players walked off the field.

They came back on a few minutes later and the game resumed.

Klaassen had scored the second goal for Ajax, which won the game 2-1 and will face PSV Eindhoven in the final. He was substituted shortly after the match got back underway.

Dutch police said on Twitter that they arrested a 32-year-old man suspected of throwing the object onto the field that hit Klaassen.

