Leipzig's Henrichs publishes racist abuse from social media

LEIPZIG, Germany — Leipzig defender Benjamin Henrichs has published hateful messages, including racist abuse, that he received on Instagram following his team’s 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the German Cup.

Henrichs posted a video on TikTok on Thursday in which he referred to Wednesday’s victory and says “I’ll show you what my DMs look like,” before displaying a series of messages of threats and abuse against him and his family.