Leipzig's Henrichs publishes racist abuse from social media

LEIPZIG, Germany — Leipzig defender Benjamin Henrichs has published hateful messages, including racist abuse, that he received on Instagram following his team’s 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the German Cup.
One message had only monkey emojis, another called him the N-word, while another threatened to “find you and your family.”
The 26-year-old Henrichs, who is Black, was born in Germany and has made seven appearances for the country’s national soccer team.
“We live in a society where everyone on the internet can spread hate and racism,” Henrichs wrote in German with a hashtag meaning “unfortunate truth.”
Leipzig also denounced the abuse.
“Leipzig condemns any form of racism, condemns antisemitism and does not tolerate any form of discrimination,” the club said.
