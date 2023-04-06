MATCHDAY: Runaway Serie A leader Napoli visits Lecce

Runaway Serie A leader Napoli visits Lecce looking to bounce back from its heaviest defeat of the season but won’t want to spend too much energy with the Champions League quarterfinals coming up. Defending champion AC Milan routed Napoli 4-0 on Sunday and meets Napoli again in the Champions League on Wednesday. Milan, meanwhile, hosts Empoli looking to build on its performance at Napoli. Inter Milan visits Salernitana before traveling to face Benfica in the Champions League. Milan and Inter are involved in a tight fight for the top four places and spots in next season’s Champions League. The other seven matches in Serie A this weekend will all be played on Saturday because of the Easter holiday.