Burnley gains promotion back to EPL

MIDDLESBROUGH, England — Burnley sealed an immediate return to the English Premier League under Vincent Kompany by beating Middlesbrough 2-1 in the second-tier Championship on Friday.

The win guaranteed Burnley a top-two finish, with the team still having seven games left to play.

Kompany, the former Manchester City captain, has had a stunning effect since taking over as manager a few weeks after Burnley was relegated from the league last year to end its six-season stay in the top-flight.