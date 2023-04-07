Haaland available for Man City game at Southampton

Guardiola confirmed Haaland will be in the squad for the Premier League game ahead of a visit from Bayern Munich for a Champions League first-leg quarterfinal match on Tuesday.

The Norway international returned to training this week after a groin injury forced him to miss City’s 4-1 victory over Liverpool last weekend.

MANCHESTER, England — Prolific striker Erling Haaland is available to play Saturday when Manchester City visits last-place Southampton, manager Pep Guardiola said Friday.

Haaland, who has scored 42 goals in all competitions this season, had to withdraw from his country’s European Championship qualifiers against Spain and Georgia two weeks ago because of the injury.