Haaland available for Man City game at Southampton

MANCHESTER, England — Prolific striker Erling Haaland is available to play Saturday when Manchester City visits last-place Southampton, manager Pep Guardiola said Friday.
Haaland, who has scored 42 goals in all competitions this season, had to withdraw from his country’s European Championship qualifiers against Spain and Georgia two weeks ago because of the injury.
Haaland leads the Premier League scoring charts with 28 goals and has hit nine in his last three games in all competitions.
City trails first-place Arsenal by eight points.
