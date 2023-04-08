Pereira helps NYCFC notch 1-1 draw with Atlanta United

NEW YORK — Gabriel Pereira scored in the 72nd minute to help New York City FC earn a 1-1 draw with Atlanta United on Saturday night.
NYCFC saw its six-match win streak at home dating to last season come to an end. NYCFC improved to 4-0-3 in its last seven meetings with Atlanta United. Only the Red Bulls had a longer unbeaten streak against Atlanta United and that ended at nine last week with a 1-0 victory.
NYCFC had a 14-9 advantage in shots and a 4-3 edge in shots on goal.
Luis Barraza totaled two saves for NYCFC. Brad Guzan saved two shots for Atlanta United.
Atlanta United stays on the road to play Toronto on Saturday. NYCFC remains home to host Nashville on Saturday.
