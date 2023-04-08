Pereira helps NYCFC notch 1-1 draw with Atlanta United

Pereira took a pass from Mitja Ilenic and found the net for NYCFC (2-2-3) just two minutes after Giorgos Giakoumakis scored to give Atlanta United (4-1-2) a 1-0 lead. Thiago Almada had an assist on the goal by Giakoumakis, who became the first Atlanta United player to score in his first three matches with the team. He was also the first in team history to score in his first two matches.