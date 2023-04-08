McTominay scores again, Rashford injured in Man United win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MANCHESTER, England — Scott McTominay kept up his unlikely run of scoring to help Manchester United beat Everton 2-0 in the Premier League on Saturday, solidifying the team’s spot in the Champions League qualification positions. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight However, a late injury to Marcus Rashford took the gloss off a comfortable win for United at Old Trafford. The England forward hobbled off the field while holding the groin area in his right leg.

McTominay has five goals in his last five games, including back-to-back doubles for Scotland against Cyprus and Spain in recent European Championship qualifiers.

Handed license to attack from central midfield by United manager Erik ten Hag, McTominay ran onto Jadon Sancho’s pass and slammed a finish inside Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford’s near post in the 36th minute.

That goal came during a dominant first half by United, with only the brilliance of Pickford keeping the hosts at bay.

A mistake by Everton captain Seamus Coleman led to United’s second goal in the 71st minute. Rashford capitalized and passed across the face of goal for substitute Anthony Martial to convert from a central position.

Another positive for United was the sight of Christian Eriksen coming on as a substitute in the 76th for his first appearance since Jan. 28 because of injury.

However, the injury to Rashford — United’s top scorer with 28 goals in all competitions — will be a concern given United’s busy schedule. As well as fighting to finish in the league’s top four, the team also is still in the Europa League and FA Cup.

United hosts Sevilla in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday.

Everton started Saturday out of the relegation zone only on goal difference.

