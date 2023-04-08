The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Nashville's Willis, Toronto's Johnson stellar in 0-0 draw

April 8, 2023 at 11:27 p.m. EDT
Toronto FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson (1) is hugged by defender Sigurd Rosted (17) after Toronto FC and Nashville SC played to a scoreless draw in an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis and Toronto FC’s Sean Johnson both finished with three saves as the two teams played to a scoreless draw on Saturday night.

The tie ends a two-match losing streak for Nashville (3-2-2) against Toronto (1-1-5). Nashville has never lost three straight to any opponent.

Willis and Nashville have posted five clean sheets through seven matches, allowing just two goals overall.

Toronto had a 10-8 advantage in shots with both teams taking three on target.

Toronto entered play having dropped a league-high nine points from winning positions this season.

Nashville travels to play New York City FC on Saturday. Toronto returns home to host Atlanta United on Saturday.

