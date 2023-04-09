The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Leipzig to play Freiburg in German Cup semifinals

April 9, 2023 at 2:43 p.m. EDT
Frankfurt’s from left, Djibril Sow, Philipp Max, Rafael Santos Borre, goal scorer Randal Kolo Muani, Mario Gotze, Aurelio Buta and Evan Ndicka, celebrate a goal, during the German Soccer Cup quarterfinal match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Union Berlin, in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (Arne Dedert/dpa via AP)

FRANKFURT, Germany — German Cup holder Leipzig will take on Freiburg in the semifinals in a rematch of last year’s final after the draw was made Sunday.

Freiburg will host the game either May 2 or 3. Freiburg stunned Bayern Munich 2-1 in their quarterfinal game on Tuesday and Leipzig beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 on Wednesday.

Leipzig beat Freiburg to win the cup on penalties last year following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Stuttgart hosts Eintracht Frankfurt in the other game. Stuttgart beat second-tier Nuremberg in the quarterfinals and Frankfurt knocked out Union Berlin.

The final is on June 3 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

