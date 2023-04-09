White's goal lifts Whitecaps to 1-0 victory over Timbers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Brian White scored in the second half and the Vancouver Whitecaps edged the Portland Timbers 1-0 on Saturday night.

White broke a scoreless tie when he took a pass from Julian Gressel and scored in the 74th minute.

The Whitecaps’ Simon Belcher was held without a goal. He was trying to become the fifth player in league history to score in each of his first four matches.