Official stood down after clash with Liverpool's Robertson

LONDON — Assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis has been stood down from officiating matches while the English Football Association (FA) looks into his clash with Liverpool defender Andy Robertson on Sunday .
“PGMOL will not be appointing Constantine Hatzidakis to fixtures in any of the competitions it serves whilst The FA investigates the incident involving the assistant referee and Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson at Anfield.”
Sky Sports cameras zooming in on the confrontation showed Hatzidakis seemingly throwing up his arm and making contact with Robertson, who gesticulated that he had been hit by the official.
“I know it happened but I didn’t watch it,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Sunday. “If it happened the pictures will speak for themselves.”
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports