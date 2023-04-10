MATCHDAY: Man City hosts Bayern in CL, Benfica faces Inter

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:
BENFICA VS. INTER MILAN
Benfica hosts an Inter Milan side which hasn’t won in six matches in all competitions. Benfica will try to win five consecutive Champions League games for the first time since 1989-90, when it won six straight on its way to the final that it lost to AC Milan. Inter is aiming to reach the last four for the first time since it won the title in 2010. Benfica hopes to make it past the quarterfinals for the first time since 1990. Its loss to rival Porto in the Portuguese league on Friday was only the team’s second defeat of the season in all competitions.
___
