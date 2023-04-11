MATCHDAY: Chelsea at Real Madrid, AC Milan hosts Napoli

Real Madrid and Chelsea renew their Champions League rivalry with a second consecutive meeting in the quarterfinals. They also met two seasons ago in the semifinals, when Chelsea advanced to eventually win the title. Madrid got past Chelsea last season en route to a record-extending 14th European trophy. Chelsea arrives for the first leg in Madrid with Frank Lampard back in charge as the team’s interim coach. He lost his debut in the Premier League over the weekend after the firing of Graham Potter following the team’s disappointing results. Carlo Ancelotti led Madrid to the Champions League title last season, but now there are reports of him possibly leaving to take a job with Brazil’s national team. Madrid is looking to make it to the semifinals for the 11th time in 13 seasons, while Chelsea has appeared in the last four only once since 2013-14.