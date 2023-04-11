MATCHDAY: Chelsea at Real Madrid, AC Milan hosts Napoli

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:
AC MILAN VS. NAPOLI
AC Milan and Napoli meet for the second time in the space of less than two weeks — this time in the Champions League. Milan routed Napoli 4-0 in the Italian league on April 2 to boost its confidence coming into the European matchup. Napoli nevertheless has a 16-point lead over second-place Lazio domestically. Victor Osimhen, Serie A’s leading goalscorer, missed the league match against Milan with a thigh injury and has not recovered in time for the trip to San Siro. Fellow forward Giovanni Simeone has also been ruled out with a thigh strain. It is Napoli’s first-ever appearance in the Champions League quarterfinals. Seven-time champion Milan boast a much more noteworthy European pedigree but has not been in the final eight since 2012.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports