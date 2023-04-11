Kerr scores as Australia ends England streak with 2-0 win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — Australia ended England’s 30-match unbeaten run with a 2-0 victory in a friendly on Tuesday, 100 days from the start of the Women’s World Cup. Sam Kerr scored in the first half after a defensive error and Charlotte Grant doubled the advantage in the 67th minute to hand Sarina Wiegman her first loss as England’s coach.

England’s unbeaten run of 26 wins and four draws had included winning the European Championship last summer.

Kerr, the Australian captain who plays for Chelsea, pounced on a weak backpass by defender Leah Williamson and one-on-one with Mary Earps deftly flicked the ball past the goalkeeper’s left shoulder and into the net in the 32nd minute at a rainy Gtech Community Stadium in west London.

Williamson was trying to deal with a long ball and after a bounce tried to head it back to Earps, but the England captain left it short and Australia's all-time leading scorer took advantage for the Matildas.

Grant got on the end of Kerr’s cross and beat Earps with a header that deflected into the net.

It was the first match between the teams since a 1-1 draw in a friendly in London in October 2018.

Australia and New Zealand are co-hosting the World Cup this summer.

England beat Brazil in a 4-2 penalty shootout victory last Thursday in front of 83,132 fans at Wembley Stadium. Tuesday’s game was played in the home stadium of Premier League club Brentford.

