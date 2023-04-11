Williamson tears right ACL, 2 years after left ACL injury

The team said Tuesday that Williamson’s recovery time is expected to be approximately nine months. Dr. Richard Edelson will operate in Portland.

“Eryk is an extremely important component within the team who was performing at a high level again, making it difficult news to accept,” Timbers general manager Ned Grabavoy said in a statement.

Williamson has four goals and 17 assists in 70 matches over six seasons with the Timbers. He has made six appearances for the U.S., four in the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup and two in exhibitions this January.