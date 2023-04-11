Premier League to hold summer tournament in United States

LONDON — The Premier League will hold an off-season tournament in the United States this summer featuring six teams.
The matches will be played from July 22-30 in Atlanta, Orlando, Philadelphia, as well as in Harrison, New Jersey, and Landover, Maryland.
Chelsea and Brighton will kick off the tournament at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on July 22.
While a number of English top-flight clubs have held off-season tours in the U.S. it is the first time the league has staged a tournament there.
The league said it was part of an “ongoing commitment to its U.S.-based fans.”
