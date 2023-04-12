Bayern's Dayot Upamecano racially abused on social media

“All of us at FC Bayern condemn racism in the strongest possible terms! The entire club stands behind you, Upa!” Bayern’s club account posted in the comments.

Upamecano faced the abuse following the 3-0 loss in the first leg of Bayern’s quarterfinal against Man City on Tuesday, in which he lost possession before City’s second goal. The 24-year-old Upamecano has played for Bayern as a central defender since 2021 and has played 14 times for the French national team.