Sergiño Dest released by AC Milan for US-Mexico exhibition

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHICAGO — Defender Sergiño Dest, unused by AC Milan for nearly three months, was the only Europe-based player among 23 picked by U.S. interim coach Anthony Hudson for an April 19 exhibition against Mexico at Glendale, Arizona. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Four players with no national team experience were invited Wednesday to training camp ahead of the match: defenders Caleb Wiley and Joshua Wynder along with goalkeepers Drake Callender and Roman Celentano. The keepers are likely to be backups to Sean Johnson, who is among 10 returnees from the World Cup roster.

The match is not on a FIFA fixture date, which means clubs are not required to release players. In addition to Dest, who has not played for Milan since Jan. 24, the only other player based outside the U.S. is Juárez midfielder Alan Soñora.

Joshua Wynder, a 17-year-old Louisville central defender, could become the first player from the second-tier United Soccer League Championship to appear for the U.S. since defenders Jonathan Gómez and Kobi Henry in December 2021.

Advertisement

Defender Matt Miazga could make his first appearance since June 2021, midfielder James Sands his first since September 2021 and midfielder Jackson Yueill his first since December 2021.

The U.S. Soccer Federation said winger Alejandro Zendejas was not released by Mexico’s América and Los Angeles FC midfielder Timothy Tillman was not eligible. The 24-year-old Tillman appeared for German youth national teams and would have to apply to FIFA for a change of affiliation, as his younger brother Malik did last May.

In addition to Dest and Johnson, returnees from the World Cup include defenders Aaron Long, Shaq Moore, DeAndre Yedlin and Walker Zimmerman; midfielders Kellyn Acosta and Cristian Roldan; and forwards Jesús Ferreira and Jordan Morris.

This will be the 75th match between the nations: The U.S. has 22 wins and Mexico 36, with 16 draws.

Advertisement

The U.S. will play Mexico with its full player pool available on June 15 at Las Vegas in the semifinals of the CONCACAF Nations League.

Hudson said Folarin Balogun had not yet decided whether to commit to the U.S. over England and Nigeria. The 21-year-old midfielder, on loan to Reims from Arsenal, is tied for third in Ligue 1 with 18 goals. He met last month with U.S. staff in Florida.

“We had some really good conversations. It’s all gone very well,” Hudson said. “Now it’s about us just allowing him the space and time to get to the right decision and really make the decision that feels right for him.”

The roster:

Goalkeepers: Drake Callender (Miami), Roman Celentano (Cincinnati), Sean Johnson (Toronto)

Defenders: Sergiño Dest (AC Milan, Italy), Aaron Long (Los Angeles), Julian Gressel (Vancouver), Matt Miazga (Cincinnati), Shaq Moore (Nashville), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta), Joshua Wynder (Louisville), DeAndre Yedlin (Miami), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville)

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (Los Angeles), Aidan Morris (Columbus), Cristian Roldan (Seattle), James Sands (New York City), Alan Soñora (Juárez, Mexico), Jackson Yueill (San Jose)

Forwards: Paul Arriola (Dallas), Cade Cowell (San Jose), Jesús Ferreira (Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle), Brandon Vazquez (Cincinnati)

___

GiftOutline Gift Article