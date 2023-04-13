Red Bulls' Vanzeir suspended 6 games for racist language

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — New York Red Bulls forward Dante Vanzeir was suspended Thursday for six games and fined by Major League Soccer for using racist language during a game against the San Jose Earthquakes. The Belgian forward is also prohibited from playing in the U.S. Open Cup, in exhibition matches or in the third-tier MLS Next Pro league until the suspension is over, and he will be required to participate in training and education sessions, MLS said. The league did not disclose the amount of the fine.

Vanzeir had previously stepped away from the team. The Red Bulls issued a statement Tuesday that said Vanzeir addressed his teammates that day and left “to avoid further distractions.”

San Jose striker Jeremy Ebobisse alleged a Red Bulls player used a racial slur early in the second half of a 1-1 draw on April 8 at Red Bulls Arena. A scuffle broke out among players and caused a lengthy delay.

Ebobisse, who is Black, did not name the player.

The league investigated and issued a statement shortly afterward that said: “MLS has zero tolerance for abusive and offensive language and takes these allegations seriously.”

On Monday, Vanzeir took responsibility for his language and said he would accept any discipline the league might impose.

“I will do everything I can to be part of the change that needs to happen in this sport and our world. I also want to apologize to my teammates, coaches, the organization and our fans,” his statement said. “I made a mistake and will take all the necessary steps to grow.

“While I did not intend to cause any harm or offense with my language, I know that I did and for that I am deeply sorry,” the statement said.

___

