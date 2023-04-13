Man United blows lead, settles for 2-2 draw with Sevilla

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MANCHESTER, England — Late own goals from Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire saw Manchester United blow a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Sevilla in the Europa League quarterfinals first leg on Thursday. United looked to have taken a big step toward the semifinals after Marcel Sabitzer struck twice in the first half.

But six-time champions Sevilla came back courtesy of the own goals in the 84th and 92nd minutes to leave Old Trafford stunned.

The teams play the second leg in Spain next week.

With top scorer Marcus Rashford sidelined, Sabitzer came up with the goals to put United in control.

The on-loan Bayern Munich midfielder was an unlikely candidate to fill the void caused by Rashford’s muscle injury, but he delivered and United dominated.

He put United ahead in the 14th minute and added a second in the 21st.

Antony hit the bar in the second half as the home team created more chances without adding to its lead.

Sevilla made United pay for failing to kill the game off when Malacia turned Jesus Navas’ cross into his own net in the 84th.

David de Gea pulled off a flying save to deny substitute Youssef En-Nesyri from equalizing in stoppage time. But Sevilla was soon celebrating when Maguire inadvertently diverted En-Nesyri’s header past his own goalkeeper almost immediately after.

FEYENOORD BEATS ROMA

Matts Wieffer’s second-half volley helped Feyenoord beat Roma 1-0 in their Europa League first-leg quarterfinal match.

Oussama Idrissi set up the goal in the 54th minute by breaking down the left before providing a precise cross for Wieffer in a victory that was a sweet revenge for the hosts.

The game was a rematch of last year’s final in the the inaugural edition of the third-tier Europa Conference League, which Roma won 1-0 for coach Jose Mourinho’s fifth European title.

Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini wasted a golden opportunity two minutes before halftime, hitting the post of Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow’s goal from the penalty spot.

Roma forwards Paulo Dybala and Tammy Abraham both left the game because of injuries.

Juventus had to rely on a late goal from defender Federico Gatti who scored from close range in the 73rd minute to secure three points and a 1-0 victory over Sporting Lisbon.

The goal came against the run of play as the Portuguese team looked ready to again upset the favorite after it eliminated English Premier League leader Arsenal in the previous round.

Florian Wirtz scored seven minutes from time to salvage a 1-1 draw for Leverkusen against Union Saint-Gilloise. Earlier in the second half, forward Victor Boniface scored his seventh goal of the campaign to put the Belgian team ahead.

EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE

West Ham’s perfect record in the Europa Conference League came to an end with a 1-1 draw at Gent. It had 10 wins in the third-tier competition, including qualifying.

Gent top scorer Hugo Cuypers salvaged the draw for the Belgian hosts, equalizing with his fifth goal in the competition this season 12 minutes into the second half.

Danny Ings tapped in a cross from Jarrod Bowen that came after a quickly taken throw-in by Vladimir Coufal to give the visitors a lead in the first-half stoppage time. It was the 30-year-old forward’s first European goal.

West Ham is still close to reaching a European semifinal for the second straight year after it was eliminated in the last four of the Europa League by the eventual winner Frankfurt last season.

The Hammers have been waiting for a European trophy since the 1965 title in the European Cup Winners’ Cup.

West Ham or Gent would meet Anderlecht or AZ Alkmaar in the the final four. Anderlecht won their first leg game 2-0 in Brussels.

Fiorentina will take home from Poland’s Lech Poznan a comfortable 4-1 advantage.

Basel was held at home 2-2 by Nice. Zeki Amdouni converted from the spot and added another for the hosts with Terem Moffi scoring both for the visitors. ___

