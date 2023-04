PIRAEUS, Greece — Colombian attacking midfielder James Rodríguez was released by Olympiakos on Thursday, a day after the club was knocked out of the Greek Cup.

“Olympiakos FC and James Rodríguez have decided to terminate their cooperation,” the club said in a statement. “James will always be part of our club and a member of the ‘red-and-white’ family. We want to thank him for his service, and we wish him every success in the future.”