Brazil's Flamengo signs former Sevilla coach Sampaoli

RIO DE JANEIRO — Copa Libertadores defending champion Flamengo of Brazil said on Friday it had signed a contract with Argentinian coach Jorge Sampaoli until December 2024.
Sampaoli also coached Chile’s and Argentina’s national teams and Olympique Marseille, among others.
Brazilian media reported that Flamengo initially wanted to bring back another Portuguese coach, Jorge Jesus, currently in charge at Fenerbahçe.
Former Porto and Fenerbahçe coach Pereira was in charge when Flamengo lost the Brazilian Supercup, the Club World Cup, the Recopa Sudamericana and the Rio state championship titles.
