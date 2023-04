Brazil's Flamengo signs former Sevilla coach Sampaoli

RIO DE JANEIRO — Copa Libertadores defending champion Flamengo of Brazil said on Friday it had signed a contract with Argentinian coach Jorge Sampaoli until December 2024.

Earlier this week, Flamengo fired Portuguese coach Vitor Pereira after he lost all four titles he played for since taking over in January.

The 63-year-old Sampaoli was fired from Sevilla in March, less than six months after replacing Julen Lopetegui, but the Argentinian coach still has many fans in Brazil following his stints at Santos and Atletico Mineiro in Brazil between 2019 and 2021.