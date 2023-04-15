Giakoumakis scores again, but Toronto rallies to tie Atlanta

TORONTO — Brandon Servania scored in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time to offset a historic night by Atlanta United’s Giorgos Giakoumakis, helping Toronto FC earn a 2-2 draw on Saturday night.

Giakoumakis became the seventh player in MLS history to score a goal in his first four matches when he headed in a corner kick from Brooks Lennon four minutes into the match to give Atlanta United (4-1-3) the lead.