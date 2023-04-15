Barrios scores late to help Rapids tie Charlotte 2-2

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Michael Barrios scored in the first minute of second-half stoppage time to rally the Colorado Rapids to a 2-2 draw with Charlotte FC on Saturday night. Neither team scored until Max Alves da Silva found the net in the 54th minute for the Rapids (1-3-4). Sam Nicholson and Diego Rubio picked up assists.

Kerwin Vargas answered with the equalizer for Charlotte (1-4-3) when he scored unassisted in the 62nd minute. Charlotte grabbed the lead three minutes later after Kamil Józwiak took a pass from Karol Swiderski and scored.

Barrios’ equalizer was just the fifth goal of the season for Colorado, which became the fourth team in league history to score three or fewer goals in its first seven matches. The two teams played to a scoreless draw last season in the only other meeting.

Charlotte outshot Colorado 17-13, but the Rapids had a 6-3 advantage in shots on goal.

George Marks finished with five saves for Charlotte. William Yarbrough stopped one shot for the Rapids.

Charlotte remains home to host Columbus on Saturday. Colorado returns home to host St. Louis City on Saturday.

