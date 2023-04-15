Haaland ties record for most goals in 38-game EPL season

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City striker Erling Haaland tied the record for the most goals in a 38-game Premier League season after moving his tally to 32 with an early double against Leicester on Saturday.

City still has eight more games to play in the league and Haaland is on course to break the record for a 42-game campaign, which stands at 34 goals and is jointly held by Andy Cole (at Newcastle in the 1993-94 season) and Alan Shearer (at Blackburn in ‘94-95).