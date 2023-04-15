Zawadzki scores late, pulls Crew to 1-1 draw with Revolution

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sean Zawadzki scored late in stoppage time to pull the Columbus Crew into a 1-1 draw with the New England Revolution on Saturday night. The Revolution (5-1-2) went ahead on an own-goal in the 58th minute then played the final 25 minutes down a man after Dylan Borrero was sent off with his second yellow card.

The Crew (4-2-2) have not lost a match at Lower.com Field this season, but the draw snapped a three-game winning streak. Defender Milos Degenek gave the Revs the goal.

The last five meetings between the two teams have been draws. Only three other series between two teams have gone to five straight ties in MLS history.

New England, coming off a 4-0 victory over Montreal last weekend, has won five of their first eight games this season.

New England had an opportunity in the 42nd minute with a free kick just outside of the 18-yard box, but Carles Gil’s attempt went over the goal.

