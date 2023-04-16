Lazio forward Ciro Immobile in hospital after tram collision

ROME — Lazio captain Ciro Immobile remained in the hospital under observation on Sunday after his car collided with a tram.
The 33-year-old Immobile is likely to miss the upcoming matches against Torino and Inter Milan. He has netted 10 league goals this season, including a penalty in Lazio’s 3-0 win at Spezia on Friday.
Lazio is second in Serie A and in a good position to qualify for next season’s Champions League, although it is 14 points behind league leader Napoli.
