Lazio forward Ciro Immobile in hospital after tram collision

Immobile was in the car with his family on Sunday morning when it was involved in a collision with a tram in Rome, totaling his vehicle.

The Italy and Lazio forward was filmed after the accident saying “the tram ran a red light” but that he was fine apart from some pain in his arm. Immobile and his two daughters were taken to the hospital for checks and Lazio later announced that he had a broken rib and a “spinal trauma” and was still under observation.