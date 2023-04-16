MATCHDAY: Leeds vs Liverpool in EPL; Fiorentina vs Atalanta

Leeds is hoping to move further clear of the Premier League’s relegation zone. The Yorkshire club is just two points above the bottom three going into its game against Liverpool at Elland Road. Leeds will need an immediate reaction to last week’s shock 5-1 loss against Crystal Palace. Liverpool’s hopes of Champions League qualification look all but over but manager Jurgen Klopp will want to build on last week’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal. The Merseyside club is still to win a game since routing Manchester United 7-0 last month, but there were encouraging signs in the manner of the comeback against Arsenal after going 2-0 down early on.