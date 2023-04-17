Fiorentina's unbeaten run at 14 after draw with Atalanta

Cristiano Biraghi nearly won it for Fiorentina with a free kick off the post. In all, Fiorentina produced seven shots on goal to Atalanta’s one.

Arthur Cabral equalized for Fiorentina from a penalty kick near the hour mark after Joakim Maehle put Atalanta ahead before the break.

FLORENCE, Italy — Fiorentina extended its unbeaten run to 14 matches across all competitions by drawing with Atalanta 1-1 in Serie A on Monday.

Fiorentina takes a 4-1 advantage against Lech Poznan into the second leg of the Conference League quarterfinals on Thursday, and also leads Cremonese 2-0 after the first leg of the Italian Cup semifinals.