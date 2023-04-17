Fiorentina's unbeaten run at 14 after draw with Atalanta

FLORENCE, Italy — Fiorentina extended its unbeaten run to 14 matches across all competitions by drawing with Atalanta 1-1 in Serie A on Monday.
Atalanta remained sixth, four points below the Champions League spots, and Fiorentina remained ninth.
Fiorentina takes a 4-1 advantage against Lech Poznan into the second leg of the Conference League quarterfinals on Thursday, and also leads Cremonese 2-0 after the first leg of the Italian Cup semifinals.
Fiorentina’s last loss came on Feb. 12.
