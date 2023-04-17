MATCHDAY: Real Madrid, AC Milan take leads into 2nd legs

Real Madrid is on course for the semifinals after beating Chelsea 2-0 in the quarterfinals first leg in Spain last week. Chelsea is short on confidence and form, having lost all three games under interim manager Frank Lampard, including to Brighton 2-1 on Saturday. The 2021 champion has overcome the odds to win the Champions League in the past but beating the 2022 champion feels like a step too far. Madrid is aiming to win the trophy for a record-extending 15th time. This would be the 11th time in 13 seasons that Madrid reaches the semifinals. Madrid won at Cadiz 2-0 on Saturday in La Liga in a game in which coach Carlo Ancelotti was able to rotate the squad and keep most of his key players fresh for Chelsea.