MATCHDAY: Real Madrid, AC Milan take leads into 2nd legs

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:
NAPOLI vs. AC MILAN
AC Milan can move a step closer to reviving its past European glory. Napoli can add another milestone to its extraordinary season. Figuring out which team will come out on top after the second leg of their all-Italian quarterfinal at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona may come down to the status of their center forwards. Serie A scoring leader Victor Osimhen is back from an injured abductor muscle in his left leg that kept him out of Milan’s 1-0 win in the first game last week. And now veteran Milan striker Olivier Giroud is an injury concern with an Achilles tendon problem. Milan won the last of its seven European titles in 2007, while Napoli is in the quarterfinals for the first time.
