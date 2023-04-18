MATCHDAY: Man City visits Bayern, Inter Milan hosts Benfica

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Wednesday:
INTER MILAN vs. BENFICA
Inter Milan won 2-0 in the first leg against Benfica but can’t afford another home letdown at San Siro if it is to advance to the semifinals. Last week’s victory in Lisbon is Inter’s only win in eight matches. Moreover, Inter has lost its past three home matches — all without scoring a goal. The Nerazzurri have only scored four goals in their past seven matches and two of those were penalties. Inter midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu could be back in the starting lineup as he made his return from injury in Saturday’s loss to Monza but Stefan de Vrij remains a doubt after limping off in that match. Benfica will have central defender Nicolás Otamendi, who was suspended in the first leg. Benfica has lost three straight matches for the first time since the 2018-19 season.
