MATCHDAY: Sevilla-United headlines Europa League quarters

Injuries and a key suspension has left Manchester United with some issues heading into its match at Sevilla in the second leg of the quarterfinals, with the score at 2-2 from last week’s game at Old Trafford. Playmaker Bruno Fernandes is banned after an accumulation of yellow cards while first-choice center backs Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane are injured. Forward Marcus Rashford has been nursing a groin injury but was back in training Wednesday. Sevilla might be 13th in the 20-team Spanish league but the club has an aura in the Europa League, having won the second-tier European competition six times since 2006. It leaves the match delicately poised, as are the other three contests in the quarterfinals. Juventus and Feyenoord take 1-0 leads to Sporting and Roma, respectively, while Union Saint-Gilloise and Bayer Leverkusen are locked at 1-1 before their game in Belgium.