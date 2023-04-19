MATCHDAY: Sevilla-United headlines Europa League quarters

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:
EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE
West Ham is locked at 1-1 with Gent as the English team bids to reach the semifinals of a European competition for a second straight year. West Ham, which is fighting relegation in the Premier League, reached the last four in the Europa League last season. David Moyes’ team is at home for the second leg. Fiorentina has a comfortable 4-1 advantage from the first leg at Poland’s Lech Poznan, Anderlecht travels to AZ Alkmaar after winning 2-0 in Brussels last week while Nice and Basel split the first leg 2-2.
