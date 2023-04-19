US, Mexico will bid to co-host 2027 Women's World Cup

CHICAGO — The U.S. Soccer Federation and Mexico Football Federation plan to bid to co-host the 2027 Women’s World Cup.
South Africa has announced a bid, and Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands have announced a joint bid. Brazil’s sports minister has said that nation will bid.
The U.S. hosted the tournament in 1991 and 1999. The Americans are a four-time champion, winning in 1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019.
Australia and New Zealand are co-hosts of this year’s tournament, to be played from July 20 to Aug. 20.
The U.S., Mexico and Canada are co-host of the men’s World Cup in 2026. The U.S. hosted in 1994, and Mexico hosted in 1970 and 1986.
